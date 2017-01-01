New Aquisitions @ Cissy Peltz

In the background of the Victorian home turned gallery, Cissy Peltz welcomes visitors and friends to cake, coffee and wine. While she visits with them the discussion of art always appears at the conversation across her table, which includes the recent acquisitions for her new show that opens on Gallery night during January. Over the 24 plus years she has brightened the city with her peculiar eye for art, Peltz endears each individual she represents to be new friend with the relationships lasting for a liftime. Strolling through her gallery, Peltz examines a few recent acquisitions that she will be featuring this January 2010.

1. Peregrine Honig: Perigrine's watercolor on the wall portrays a nude, and this artist has been doing wonderful and wild things in Kansas City, part of the illustrations she's been working on. She's shown at the Whitney Museum and has been working on these illustrations for her satirical fashion magazine, Widow. This will be produced in a limited edition of 1500 that I will introduce to the city through the gallery in March. Peregrine created many of the illustrations, multiples as self-portraits.

2. Judy Pfaff & Enrique Chagoya & Roberto Juarez: These artists are all creating in works on paper, with printmaking and type coming back [into the spotlight]. Chagoya's six-color lithograph Flame Boy 1998 is printed on both sides. Pfaff's Cost of Seed (1998) uses a hand dyed six-color lithograph that combines geometric and organic elements. Hanging on the wall side by side, the two make a handsome pair.

3. Andy Warhol: Five years back I purchased a suite of four Andy Warhol prints, Details of Renaissance Paintings (Paolo Uccello, St. George and the Dragon, 1460). I've sold the first three and this is the last on left that I have. This is timely with the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibit with the last one to hung on my gallery wall.

Cissy Peltz comments: Other artists to watch include New York's Lesley Dill and Nicole Lopez, both these fine artists have been in my annual women's show. Lopez uses the image of collage that often incorporates her Hispanic background into her art, including Monument VI, a ten-color lithograph with hand cut elements. We are also showing Carol Pylant, a professor at UW-Madison. And then we have several collages from Patrick Taylor, who went to school in Wisconsin, but just recently passed away from cancer. He was only in his late 40's or early 50's. I ‘m pleased to still represent him. Milwaukee's well-known Della Wells will be showing her collaged art and shadow boxes that she recently completed for a show in the South, very reasonably priced. Additionally, Barbara Manger will be here on Gallery Night in January and also for the Saturday morning free French breakfast to sign her new book on Mary Nohl to finish the weekend. Now that the construction's finished on Knapp Street, we're easy to get to, once again. Be sure to stop to see the show.