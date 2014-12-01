‘Preservatif’ Offers Condom Curiosities

× Expand Thinkstock

What do you get when you bring together raw exhibition space, nearly two-dozen artists, two curators and 21,000 pounds of condoms? The exhibition “Preservatif, x93 opening for a very limited engagement at Stockholm in the Fortress Building.

It is an art exhibition that is notable for the works on view and for its inception. About a year ago artist Niki Johnson, who achieved international notoriety with a portrait representing Pope Benedict in a woven extravaganza of about 17,000 condoms, received an offer of 10 and a half tons of condoms, which were produced by a French company but abandoned in an American warehouse. The storage company, needing to dispose of the nearly expired prophylactics, contacted Johnson and offered them to her. Johnson is not one to shy from such a challenge and formulated the idea of the exhibition, put into action with fellow curator Kim Hindman. Artists from across the country were solicited, their proposals reviewed and art made.

The exhibition opening on Dec. 1 coincides with World AIDS Day, and during the run of show panel discussions hosted by advocacy groups Diverse & Resilient and Planned Parenthood Wisconsin will take place, along with social events and live music.

The art in “Preservatif x93 is often connected to issues of health and safe-sex practices, though in subtle ways that convey messages with nuance and aesthetic inventiveness. Dimitra Copoulos offers Public Safety Test: Exceeding Limitations in which a series of condoms are filled like balloons with water and suspended from a Plexiglass support. The visual effect is surprisingly elegant as the rounded forms suggest large droplets, the latex material shining translucently under the tension of the weight. Linda Marcus cleverly uses the condoms, their wrappers and the velvet boxes the boutique condoms were packaged in, and sews together two outfits with couture-like details and a subversive soul. It takes a moment to realize the exterior of a gorgeous raincoat is indeed a latex sheath.

This ambitious exhibition seeks to open discussions on sexuality and health as well as the practices of art making. With sophistication, humor and panache, it does just that.

“Preservatif x93 will be on view Dec. 1-6 at Stockholm, located in the Fortress Building, 100 E. Pleasant St., Suite 4S1.