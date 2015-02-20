RedLine Milwaukee Celebrates JoAnna Poehlmann with "Art Madness"

× Expand Redline Milwaukee / via Facebook

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works by JoAnna Poehlmann, whose creations have enriched the Milwaukee art scene for half a century. With humbling technique and wit to spare, Poehlmann’s works mine the resources of the natural world as well as her her artistic influences and personal history.

As a long-standing leading light of Milwaukee’s art community, RedLine is celebrating Poehlmann’s work by supplementing “JoAnna Poehlmann: Now & Then