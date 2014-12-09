The Rep’s Holiday Artisan Craft Fair

There are highly creative and talented people at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater both on and off the stage. The Rep has been reminding Milwaukee of this fact for the past four years with its Rep Holiday Artisan Craft Fair. On Sunday, Dec.14, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., the annual proceeding will be held in Gallerie M of the InterContinental Hotel on the ground floor of the Milwaukee Center.

Though those responsible for the mise-en-scène usually remain behind the scenes, at the Craft Fair their talents take center stage. For example, Jef Ouwens, who tailors for the Rep, will be presenting hats typically reserved for stars of shows. As a stagehand, Amy Langenecker is well suited to assist in the cleanliness of our own hands with her handmade soaps. Additionally, there will be photography, rocking chair photo frames, hand-beaded ornaments, silk scarves, magnets and other accessories to give your life more dramatic flair, from people who know a thing or two about dramatic flair.

“Watercolor Wisconsin 2014 x93

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Art

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Hard to believe, but it was way back in 1966 that the Racine Art Museum began soliciting Wisconsinites to submit their watercolor works. This year marks the 48th annual “Watercolor Wisconsin, x93 for which RAM received 262 submissions hailing from every nook and cranny of the state. Although there isn’t enough wall space to accommodate all applicants, the exhibition will feature 114 works by 100 artists. “Watercolor Wisconsin 2014 x93 opens on Sunday, Dec. 14 with a reception and awards ceremony from 2-4 p.m. and is on display until April 25, 2015.

SPARK! Holiday Dance Party

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s SPARK! program offers monthly events for people with early to mid-stage memory loss to share with a friend, family member or caregiver. On Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., the JMKAC will be hosting SPARK!’s annual holiday party with special guest and local ballroom dance instructor Susan Alby. In addition to cutting the proverbial rug, attendees can also browse the JMKAC’s current exhibition This Must Be The Place , a poignant study of the ways that place shapes our identity. Register for the SPARK! holiday dance party by contacting the Arts Center at 920-458-6144.