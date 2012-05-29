REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">By merging fiction, painting, philosophy and storytelling, the exhibition “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature” captures the viewer's imagination on several levels. Latino Arts, Inc. brings the traveling exhibition to Milwaukee courtesy of the University of Buffalo, New York to present these visual and visceral expressions to Jorge Luis Borges's puzzling short stories.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Borges's literary legacy stretches through the 20<sup>th</sup> century, which then placed Latin American writers in the public mainstream. By straddling philosophy and literature in his fiction, Borges's complex writing often inspires abstract, narrative or surreal images from the artists participating in the exhibition. Latino Arts, Inc. graciously provided brief summaries of Borges's stories alongside several of the more than 30 images from approximately 15 artists so the viewer might reference the artworks' context, giving further understanding to Borges and then the individual picture. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The exhibition's beginning print features the writer's portrait by Estele Pereda (b. 1931) titled </span><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Borges y El Laberinto (Borges and the Labyrinth). </span></em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The small image obscures one side of the author's face with striated marks, masking and melting his features. A curiously appropriate depiction because Borges's works often mask the meaning to the human condition, requiring the reader to connect with their very personal reflections on his short stories and the painting. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> Argentinean artist Pereda uses various media to create her indefinable style of art that has been admired worldwide. Two more pieces in the exhibition depict the same image, a nude woman, prostrate and still on a stiff table from an unusual viewpoint. Pereda envisions the subject as a small drawing and the other in a large oil painting that incorporates text and Perada's passion for invoking the place of women in society. Each piece then titled <em>If You Want Her, Use Her.</em></span><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></em></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Another prominent Cuban artist Carlos Estévez (b. 1969) displays four pieces in the exhibition. As a winner of the acclaimed Gran Premio Primer Salón de Arte Cubano Contemporáreo award, Estévez works with acrylics, installation, oil and sculpture and may add found objects to his work. Drawings by Leonardo da Vinci inspire his mechanically realized figures that reference architectural and industrial iconography with meticulous, precise draftsmanship.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">In one titled <em>Il Inmortal (The Immortal),</em> Estėvez combines tempura and pencil on sepia colored amate paper to depict a mechanical man drawn in fine, thin lines. Another painting, <em>Le Jardines Que Se Befurár (Forking Gardens), </em>balances an ebony background with gold buildings that decorate the painting's top border similar to a frieze. A skeletal man waits below to visually interpret Borges' story “The Garden of Forking Paths.”</span></p> <p>P<span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">resenting these conceptual and visual dilemmas through the lens of internationally known Latino artists tantalizes the viewer's eyes and mind simultaneously. While the art work stands on its own merit, it also draws the viewer in by placing these literary interpretations within another framework to deepen each image\'s meaning together with the exhibition. Never merely a display of illustrations, “Painting Borges” explores that rare perspective that connects art, divinity, literature and philosophy to life. The intriguing melding of disciplines enriches two cultures to expand the viewer's aesthetic horizon into a multi colored, ethnic and layered experience. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><em><span> </span></em></span><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></em></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-top: 0in; margin-right: -22.5pt; margin-left: 0in; margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Latino Arts, Inc. presents “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature” at the United Community Center through July 15. For more information contact: www.latinoartsinc.org or 414.384.3100<o:p /></span></em></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <!--EndFragment-->