Robb Quinn & CoPA 2010

The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward. He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point Center for the Arts that closes on Winter Gallery Night the middle of January. Along with explaining several details on the 3rd Annual show, the fine art photographer Quinn looks ahead to the organization's plans for 2010.

Q: How is the current WPCA exhibition going?

A: The opening in December was very exciting and well attended. Paul Ha, Director of the Contemporary Art Museum in Saint Louis juried the show and awarded the Best in Show along with three honorable mentions. We had over 90 applicants from all over the Midwest with only 40 individuals selected for the exhibition. A catalogue of the entire exhibition will be offered through lulu.com. We're hoping this will be available soon.

Q: CoPA is a relatively new organization. Have you experienced much growth?

We started meeting in a small bar a few years ago, but now have over 200 members. Currently we meet at Libano's on West Galena, and our mission involves nurturing the emerging photographer. Preparing photographers for the world, to get out there with their work. Our members come from all over Southwestern Wisconsin and we have one monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month. We still offer professional portfolio reviews, but they're more formal now, with guest portfolio reviewers instead of members reviewing. One time Lisa Hostetlier from the Milwaukee Art Museum offered to be our guest portfolio reviewer.

Q: What's the organization have planned for 2010?

A: We hope to hold a 4th Annual Juried Exhibition at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in June. But this show will be themed, specific to work surrounding nature and landscape. Also, we are planning an all day workshop for photographers, hopefully this fall. Several subjects for these sessions [at the workshop] under discussion include: Defining Fine Art Photography, Matting and Framing, Archiving and Organizing, and Writing an Artistic Statement. Then we hope to have a noon lunch session that offers a successful photographer on how to present a cohesive body of photography as art. We're hoping this will be encouraging to all photographers. Everyone planning it is enthusiastic, and we're looking forward to coordinating this event this year.

Q: What's your thoughts on being president of this group?

A: Following our first president Sonja Thomsen was great. We're elected for a two-year term and there will be new election in June. This is the easiest group to be president of because there are so many dedicated people on the board.