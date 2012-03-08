Ruth Grotenrath: A Woman Artist Painting Ahead of Her Time

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Thursday, March 8 honors International Women's Day. In tribute to this day an exhibition at Elaine Erickson Gallery titled “Celebrating Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1980) : 6 Decades </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">1920's-1980's ” remembers this woman artist before women artists were remembered at all. The exhibit also celebrates owner, Elaine Erickson, who brings her love of art to Milwaukee through her gallery, which can be taken for granted in today\'s society. In the early 20th century, women were barred from showing in art galleries, much less owning one. Grotenrath had recently only received the right to vote in 1920,</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> and even today in Saudi Arabia, women are banned from voting that might be lifted in 2015.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">To celebrate both women, Erickson then shows work from the 16 year old Grotenrath forward into the 1980\'s before she died. The 19 works in the exhibition include both paintings and works on paper that display not only a woman but also a Midwestern artist ahead of her time. Grotenrath exuded an exceptional gift together with an acute ability to understand the modern art world surrounding her while maintaining her own unique identity. Her domestic interiors spoke to a woman who painted from her very soul, the objects she lived with every day and loved.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">There's a painting of her yellow studio door, her cat Yuki, flowers, vases and wine, all </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">beloved treasures from her Milwaukee home and family cottage in Holy Hill. These common but carefully observed objects she surrounded herself with continually re-appear in her paintings, including <em>Yellow Door in My Studio </em> and <em>Italy. </em></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Her vibrant color palette was distilled from well-known art movements and painters, the Fauves, the Modernists, Gauguin and Van Gogh, illustrated by her Matisse-like interiors, flattened surfaces with distorted perspectives and skewed viewpoints. Grothenraths's compositional eye was exquisite, which highlighted her spontaneous brushstrokes. A viewer can see the Japanese influence from her trip to the Far East in her sophisticated compositions, sparse use of strokes to define an object and the Japanese paper she began to paint on.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">One notices these elements in <em>Blue Fish With Plates </em>hung on the center wall in the gallery. A cobalt blue, curved fish at the center top grounds the other designs surrounding it, the eye immediately attracted to the blue fish. This also frames the vase and flowers below.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">In Gortenrath's <em>Still Life with Pears,</em> primary colors literally pop off the paper where a flowers sprout from a vase that hovers above small blue pears on a table, neatly lined in rows and defined by fluid, sparse strokes. Pears proved to be a lucky fruit for Grotenrath because in 1954 she won a fabric design contest using the familiar pear.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Another tiny image portrays Grotenrath's cat, Yuki, sitting on a red, round table surrounded by teacups and plates appropriately titled <em>Yuki On Red Table, </em>which may have been a scene from her family cottage located in Holy Hill. Painted with lavender, purple and golden hues the off center black and white fur becomes a focal point that begins moving the viewer through this charming tablescape. The painting appears to be a favorite for many visitors to the gallery, a tiny jewel to be admired in Grotenrath\'s career.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">In the artist's painting<em> Asian Gowns, </em>the Japanese influence changes the image to an abstract narrative. These two traditional gowns, black and green, are separated into geometric shapes of red, and then inhabited by two persons, perhaps a man and a woman that become distinct forms within the frame. Yet Grotenrath incorporates green in the man's black sleeve and black outlines in the woman's green gown with a masterful use of composition and color proportion while she plays with the patterns in these silk garments.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Grotenrath lived in Milwaukee and the Holy Hill area her entire life, a life she shared with her husband artist Schomer Lichtner although she kept her own name until she died. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">To keep one's maiden name exemplified a courageous move in the 30\'s. While she won many awards and exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago, her home and cottage in Wisconsin timelessly inspired her prolific paintings.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">For the most part, ordinary women in the 20's-30s were denied access to show in galleries during that period when only men were permitted to do so. Although by the 1960's, 70's and into the 80's, Grotenrath sold out many of her solo exhibitions here in the city. Viewing these paintings one can surmise why. They speak to men and women about vivid interiors, alive with color similar to Matisse, which sparks a genuine love for the hearth and where one lives. A happy respite from the world outside, today more hectic than ever. Decorative objects that make an environment joyful and restful, delightful and welcoming, all at the same time.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Grotenrath evoked these emotions in every painting with an uncompromising talent and prolific ability. This March 8 celebrating the dedicated woman artist on display at Elaine Erickson Gallery will be a distinct pleasure by all her view her work. One never tires of admiring images created by someone whose passion for simple objects that pleased her and her chosen profession as an artist can be so magnificently revealed on paper. Grotenrath revels in the ordinary joys of life itself, a true gift to cherish in the 21st century. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Elaine Erickson Gallery presents "Celebrating Ruth Grotenrath: 6 Decades-1920'-1980's"</span></em><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> through April 14, 2012. Visit the gallery at 207 East Buffalo or call 414. 221.0613.</span></em></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <!--EndFragment-->