Seeing is Believing in ‘Being/Seeing’ at Urban Ecology Center

For the exhibition “Being/Seeing, x93 the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The artists will speak at 6 p.m. In the way of introduction, here’s a bit of background on the two paint slingers.

Joyce Winter describes her creative process as a dance on paper. And she isn’t afraid to have her partner take the lead, writing “I love to…let the images tell me who they are. x93 Having exhibited her work since 1967, Winter is a seasoned professional whose command of color, texture and space yield canvases of balletic balance and poise.

Michael Kutzer hails from Germany, but having fallen in love with Milwaukee’s lakeshore, he has found his proper place in the world. He has also found an “endless source of inspiration x93 in Seminary Woods, which figures heavily into his work.

“Being/Seeing x93 is on view through March at 1500 E. Park Place.

‘A Path Appears: Episode 3’

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

“Hope is like a path in the countryside, x93 claims Chinese writer Lu Xun, “originally there was no path—yet, as people are walking all the time in the same spot, a way appears. x93 On Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., the John Michael Kohler Arts Center will screen the third episode of A Path Appears as part of its Community Cinema series. The film documents activists Nicholas Kristof, Mia Farrow and Ronan Farrow as they trek to Kibera, Kenya, one of the world’s largest slums where 15% of girls have been sexually abused before preschool age. They meet up with Shining Hope, the organization responsible for the Kibera School for Girls, which provides at-risk girls with protection and possibility. Tuesday’s screening will be followed with a discussion led by Krista Feinberg, associate professor of history at Lakeland College.

2015 Preview Party

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

On Jan. 14, the Charles Allis Art Museum and the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum will give the public their first taste of the events and exhibitions that will take place during the course of 2015. Nosh on refreshments while glad-handing the museums’ curators, who will be in attendance to make your acquaintance and to field your questions. The annual preview party takes place at the Villa Terrace from 6:30-8 p.m.