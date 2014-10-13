"Sheared Delights" at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts

It's not often you come across wool within the confines of an art museum. The material is too functional and too common to warrant art's aura. The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts is taking truck with the de facto banishment of wool from our art institutions. "Sheared Delights" (October 15-January 14) are then also subversive delights.

On display will be the Jud and Luella Doss Vintage Wool Quilt Collection - comprised largely of Wisconsin wool quilts made between 1850 and 1890. It took the dynamic Doss duo thirty-five years to assemble their eponymous collection. If you're new to wools, prepare for the unique manner that dyes take to wool.

Through the work of Judy Zoelzer Levine and Lori Weaver, visitors will also be able to assess the contemporary wool quilt scene.

Here are the events surrounding "Sheared Delights"

October 19, noon to 3 p.m. Â­ Artists Reception

November 8, noon to 4 p.m. Â­ Family Fun All About Wool

November 9, 12:30 to 3:30 Â­ Recycled Mittens Workshop

December 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Â­ Machine Needle Felting Class

More information on the exhibition can be found at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts website.