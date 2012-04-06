Take A Peep @ RAM'S 3rd Annual International Peeps Competition

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Steal a Peep at the art. Visit the Racine Art Museum\'s 3</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><sup>rd</sup></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> Annual International Peep Competition and Exhibition that will open on April 7, a day to celebrate one of the museum\'s First Free Friday for the public. The annual exhibition encourages huge crowds, young and old alike, to engage with the museum as Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce Pepich explains at Thursday evening\'s preview, “We\'re the only art museum at the present time that sponsors a Peeps competition and exhibition.”</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Pepich also reminds the artists before announcing the coveted competition awards, “What better way for a renowned museum of Fine Contemporary Craft, which represents the art of working with one\'s hands, than to ask the public to create art with their own hands?”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 6pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">What better way then with people who love to work with Peeps as an art medium, a Peeps Pop Art show for an annual spring time exhibition? The classic confection Peeps arrived in 1910 and began with marshmallow chicks and bunnies colored in neon hues, which were also being given as prizes for the competition from the Just Born, Inc. Candy Company. Whose philosophy includes, "Our work has just begun," A philosophy exemplified f<span>or the competition that connected to a t</span>est market opportunity because Just Born, Inc. gave away packages of chocolate covered, chocolate mousse Peeps for the dedicated candy-holic, a new novelty unable to be purchased. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 6pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">During the 2012 competition the RAM received more than 60 entries that represented 100 artists working in multimedia and the beloved Peeps. Director of<span> Guest Experiences and Retail </span>Lisa Englander inaugurated the competition three years ago to the unexpected interest of the Milwaukee Metro area and brought over 1800 people into the museum. This year Englander also fielded requests for several group entries from Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Madison students, which might require adding<span> </span>a “Group Award” for the competition in 2013. However, Englander and Pepich were delighted to announce this year\'s award wining artists and entries:<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 6pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">FIRST PLACE, ADULT DIVISION: Dave Watkins, <em>Tom, </em>a yellow peep looking through a hand constructed window pane against a hand painted background. <o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">FIRST PLACE, TEEN DIVISION: Grace Siler, <em>Peeps\' Village, </em>a reconstruction of a Smurf-like village inhabited with bright blue Peep bunnies.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">FIRST PLACE, YOUTH DIVISION: Sydney Peterson, <em>Peeply and the Chocolate Factory, </em>a scene where a boat filled with Peeps floats along on a chocolate river while behind the boat the viewer sees a clear tube with another Peep being sucked up similar to the character Augustus Gloop in the book.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">At the announcement of her name, Sydney could hardly contain her enthusiasm when she collected her prize basket filled with Peeps treats, Peeps jewelry, and fun items from the museum\'s gift shop. The Prarie School middle school student discussed her winning entry when she mentioned its inspiration as Roald Dahl\'s well known story <em>Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, </em>“A book she couldn\'t stop reading.”<span> </span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Then Sydney expressed with surprise that, “I usually never win any contests. But my parents said try anyway and it\'s okay even if I don\'t win.”</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Everyone wins when attending because at the Peeps exhibition there\'s plenty to admire: humor, ingenuity, imagination and irony put together with clever craftsmanship to make this rainbow colored art. Other winners were The Mayor of Racine Award of Merit, which<span> </span>went to Brianna Gesiorski and Brittany Stalker for the <em>“Peep”-iodic Table of Elements.” </em>Pepich had the honor of giving three awards, while his Award of Merit made Mary Billerbeck very proud for her work titled <em>The Princess and the Peep.</em></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The 3<sup>rd</sup> Annual International Peep Competition and Exhibition closes April 22 with the Peeples Choice Award being announced at the closing date. Anyone who visits the exhibition can vote for this award and the prize includes a sunny yellow Peeps Longaberger Special Edition Basket for the winner. Take a trip to the Racine Art Museum for an eye Peeping good time. A spring journey for everyone who enjoys a carnival colored sugar high along with their art. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The Racine Art Museum presents the 3rd Annual International Peeps Competition & Exhibition through April 22, and can be viewed beginning Friday, April 7 at the Free First Friday event. For further information and a complete list of the winners and awards visit www.ram.org.<o:p /></span></em></p> <!--EndFragment-->