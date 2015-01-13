"The Eye and the Needle" at Mount Mary University's Marian Gallery

× Expand Thinkstock

Quilts seem to be on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any other species of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personal expression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aesthetic level.

From January 18 to February 27, Mount Mary University’s Marian Gallery will be exhibiting “The Eye and the Needle, x93 a show featuring the fiber and quilt works of the Wisconsin and Illinois chapter of the international nonprofit organization, Studio Art Quilt Association (SAQA), whose 3000+ members are united in their commitment to quilt and fiber art education and appreciation. The name of the show speaks to the works’ process of creation. The artists worked from source photographs (which will be displayed along with the quilts) as inspiration for their quilts, thus proceeding from the eye to the needle.

Opening day holds an artists’ reception from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Marian Gallery is located on the first floor of Caroline Hall at 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway and is open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the show, contact the Mount Mary University Art Department at 414-256-1233.