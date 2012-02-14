'The Line Unleashed' at Kohler Arts Center

by

The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line&mdash;sinuous, sensuous or straight. In &quot;The Line Unleashed,&quot; a new exhibition at the <strong>John Michael Kohler Arts Center</strong>, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations made from uncommon materials. The marvelous exhibit impacts the way the traditional line can be imagined in three dimensions.<br /><br />New York artist Dave Eppley unleashes important lines of differing sizes by placing strips of sign vinyl throughout the Kohler Arts Center. He uses a spectrum of hues to accentuate architectural details. Eppley's dramatic installation leads directly into the main gallery, which features massive artworks by Caroline Lathan-Stiefel, Anna Hepler, Rita MacDonald and Heeseop Yoon.<br /><br />Site-specific installations will be on display in the JMKAC's main gallery, designed under the theme &quot;The Drawing Season.&quot; This theme examines contemporary artists working in the varied medium of drawing.<br /><br />In one gallery, internationally known artists Chris Hipkiss and Robyn O'Neil create intricate, ominous graphite drawings. Some works span entire walls and uncover complex narratives appropriate for the winter season.<br /><br />Drawings by Hipkiss, O'Neil, Laylah Ali and Timothy Werhle are currently being exhibited; in April, the JMKAC will add works by Paul Chiappe, Peggy Preheim and Carol Prusa. &quot;The Drawing Season&quot; expresses the importance of the line through both magnificently large triptychs (Hipkiss) and miniature works on paper (Wehrle).<br /><br />To highlight the exhibitions, the JMKAC hosts a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday, Feb. 17, featuring appetizers, bossa nova music and two gallery lectures.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />&quot;Santini &amp; Friends: Quattro Artisti&quot; <p>Cedarburg Cultural Center</p> <p>W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg</p> <p>Four extraordinary Wisconsin artists&mdash;Keith Clayton, Nancy Davis, Gina Litherland and Michael Santini&mdash;present an art exhibit and sale Feb. 12-March 8. An opening reception takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.<br /><br />&quot;Contemporary Luminaries&quot;</p> <p>Milwaukee Institute of Art &amp; Design</p> <p>273 E. Erie St.</p> <p>Senior-level MIAD students curate a photography exhibition by renowned artists Jill Greenberg, Todd Hido and Andrew Moore in the Perspectives Gallery. An opening reception takes place 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.</p> <p> </p>