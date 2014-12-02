Tom Uttech at Tory Folliard

× Expand Tom Uttech | Giweisam (950) | Oil on Plywood

Tom Uttech hails from Merrill, Wis. (population approximately 9,500), where the Wisconsin River joins with the Prairie River. One suspects that being surrounded from birth by the picturesque cycle of seasons in Merrill has something to do with Uttech’s ascendance to being one of America’s foremost landscape painters and photographers.

Uttech, who currently resides in Saukville, Wis., is teaming up with the Tory Folliard Gallery for his ninth solo exhibition in the space. The suite of paintings stem from Uttech’s travels to the Boundary Waters and the Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. As Uttech explains, “These paintings are all recollections of the magic I have found in the North Woods. They never depict any actual place. They hope to recreate the feelings those places generate in ourselves... I do also mean to be saying something about the richness and diversity of life on this planet and how magically wonderful this all is by packing so many individuals and species into the same place at the same time. x93

The exhibition opens Dec. 6 with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Uttech will be on hand to give an artist’s talk at 2 p.m. The exhibition closes Jan. 3, 2015.

Anniversary Discount and Open House

David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State St.

The David Barnett Gallery is having a helluva year. In addition to celebrating its 48th anniversary, the DBG has been named one of “Milwaukee’s 10 Unmissable Contemporary Art Galleries x93 by theculturetrip.com. Could 19-year-old David Barnett have imagined in 1966 that his newly founded gallery would garner international recognition while growing into Milwaukee’s largest? To celebrate its sundry successes, the DBG is offering a 24% discount on gallery-owned artwork until Dec. 13. There will be an open house on Dec. 4 from 4-9 p.m. during which you can wish the establishment many happy returns while getting a bit of Christmas shopping out of the way.

‘A Winter Walk Through The Past’

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

You think we’ve got it bad, winter-wise? Climate change may beget unpredictable, longer-lasting and lower lows, but technological advances have softened Jack Frost’s sting and, in doing so, have made us softies. Imagine what the unforgiving Wisconsin winter was like for residents of Ozaukee County from the late 19th century through the 1920s. Can’t imagine? The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s new exhibition “A Winter Walk Through The Past x93 (Dec. 4-Feb. 1) can help. Photographs, textiles, toys and other antiques will give a glimpse into the chilling realities of winters past. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. including a Fireside Chat at 7 p.m. with former Cedarburg mayor, Jim Coutts.