Uncovered Photographs

In discovering a stack of 50 3-by-5-inch glass negatives in her basement, Christine LaJoice uncovered a collection of photographs taken by Wisconsin panorama painter Bernhard Schneider. The resulting prints, depicting life 100 years ago, will be exhibited as “The Path of Discovery: The Christine LaJoice Collection of Bernhard Schneider Photographs,” opening Jan. 9 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA).

This first exhibition of never-before-seen photographs includes 20 8-by-10-inch images, developed by local photographer Fuzzy Duenkel of Duenkel Portrait Art, and presents visions of history from Cedarburg and Milwaukee in the late-1800s. Schneider, who was also an accomplished landscape artist, captures scenes of his panorama painting studio, family gatherings, landscapes and lakeshores in unique portraits of Wisconsin heritage and art culture. LaJoice discusses finding these glass negatives and the research detailing her discovery in a gallery talk at the MWA on Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.

For work by contemporary local photographers, check out the second-annual “Photo Invitational 2008” exhibition at JW Lawson Fine Art in Bay View. Opening Jan. 8, it features photos by Justin Burks, Troy Freund and Scott Johnson.