Valentine’s Season Partner Painting at Splash Studios

Valentine’s Day is nigh upon us but its associated stresses have already arrived: What if the babysitter cancels? What if no one right-swipes me on Tinder? Why hasn’t that herbal powder yielded its advertised enhancements?

Although Splash Studio’s Red Hot Love Fest 2015 can’t allay all these fears, it’s a start to a romantic mid-February. From Feb. 11-15, this Third Ward bar-cum-art studio is hosting nine partner-painting events. Using a preexisting, romantically themed painting as their guide, lovebirds will create a collaborative work out of two canvasses placed side by side. Or, they are free to let their love inspire a new work.

Milwaukee From the Water (Wednesday, Feb. 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m.), Bird’s Eye View (Thursday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m.) and Secret Garden (Friday, Feb. 13, 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) cost $33, which includes all the necessary supplies as well as a four-piece box of chocolate. Trunks (Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m., Feb. 14, 11-2 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m.) is $45 and comes with a special cocktail in addition to the chocolate.

Paintings by Jason Richard

Prodigal Gastro Pub

240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

Prodigal Gastro Pub has taken care to please all the senses. The tongue delights in the expert reimagining of American comfort food as well as the selection of more than 80 bourbons and whiskeys. And with its industrial-chic aesthetic of exposed brick, vestigial garage doors and overhead cranes, this Walker’s Point restaurant has also mastered the art of atmosphere. On Friday, Feb. 13, from 8-11 p.m., Prodigal will be unveiling the second installment in their Gallery Night series: a suite of contemplative portrait paintings by local artist Jason Richard. Local musician Jay Matthes will furnish music with an acoustic set of covers and originals.

Free Family Art Workshop

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive

“To be the catalyst for lifelong discovery and exploration of the arts. x93 So reads the mission statement of the Wilson Center. A new series of free monthly family art workshops are exactly the sort of democratized, trans-generational, creatively liberating resource that the organization specializes in. Folks of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to benefit from the expertise of a Wilson Center artist on Saturday, Feb. 14. 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Wilson Center’s Edrie Martin Page Art Studio. Families are encouraged to register in advance at wilson-center.com/family-workshop-form or by calling 262-373-5023.