Visions Take Flight in Latino Arts’ ‘Visiones Tomando Vuelo’

Vivian Vivas was born and bred on the beautiful biodiversity of her native Venezuela. It stands to reason that her proximity to the Andes Mountains, the Amazon Basin rainforest, the Caribbean coast and the Orinoco Delta instilled a love of nature at an early age. Despite studying architecture at the Central University of Venezuela, Vivas chose photography as her primary means of expression. In “Visiones Tomando Vuelo x93 (“Visions Taking Flight x93), March 13-May 22 at the Latino Arts Gallery (located in the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St.), Vivas captures the beauty of nature, including many shots of birds taken at the Horicon Marsh Wildlife Refuge. The exhibition opens with a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Immediately after the reception, at 7:30 p.m., Grupo Rebolú will be performing in the Latino Arts Auditorium. Formed by childhood friends Ronald Polo and Morris Cañate as a way of preserving the music of their ancestors—the Afro-descendants of Colombia’s Caribbean coast—the original and traditional numbers in their repertoire blend irresistible, hip-shaking rhythms with intoxicating group singing. General admission is $15.

“ARTiculate: Time x93

Gallerie M in the InterContinental Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

No less an intellect than St. Augustine once wondered, “What, then, is time? If no one ask of me, I know; if I wish to explain to him who asks, I know not. x93 The beguiling task of articulating time is the theme of the fourth annual “ARTiculate Exhibition, x93 opening Monday, March 16, presented by the Bay View Arts Guild and held in the InterContinental Hotel’s Gallerie M. This interactive exhibit mingles visual arts with poetry, allowing the words to influence our perception of the art and vice versa. The “ARTiculate Exhibition x93 is on display until April 10. On Friday, March 20, from 6-9 p.m., Gallerie M will hold an artists reception with live poetry readings.

Friday Night Figure Drawing

UW-Milwaukee Art Building Room 463

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

To the cynic, Friday Night Figure Drawing is the strip club with more light and less dancing. To the romantic, Friday Night Figure Drawing is the promise of a warm-blooded muse. To the art student, Friday Night Figure Drawing is just another three hours in pursuit of elusive perfection. From 7-10 p.m. on Friday, March 13, artists of all skill levels can work from a live model striking short poses ranging from 1 to 25 minutes long. Bring $8 (cash only) and your own supplies (drawing horses are available).

“What’s Happening x93 in Music at Kenilworth Open Studios

Three Hours, Six Floors, 100 Artists,

April 18, 11-2 p.m., free admission

Imagine creating explosions of sound using just your fingertips! UW-Milwaukee music professor Kevin Schlei’s uniquely developed iPad synthesizer app allows users to manipulate all aspects of sound generation just by dragging their fingers across the iPad screen. Explore and broadcast your musical genius as you engage and play with one of the several interactive iPad stations at Saturday, April 18’s Kenilworth Open Studios event presented by UWM Peck School of the Arts, the Shepherd Express and BelAir Cantina. This one-day open invites the community to view and interact with award-winning work by UWM graduate students and faculty in art, dance, film, music and theater.

