Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations

The <strong>Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts</strong> began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans and a few financial setbacks, the Wilson Center opened nine years later, in 2002. This summer the center celebrates its 10th anniversary in grand style.<br /><br />Kicking off the anniversary celebrations is the center's Ploch Art Gallery, as it opens “The Wilson Center Retrospective” on June 1. Sixteen artists who have exhibited at the center over the last 10 years will display works in a variety of mediums. Photographer Larry D'Attilio, installation artist Yevgeniya Kaganovich and painter Sarah Aslakson are a few of the artists presenting new work for this exciting occasion.<br /><br />As the center grew, the staff began curating a “Works in Progress” gallery in the Lynn Chappy Arts Education Wing. This essential component includes art classes taught by talented Wisconsin artists. The wing's first-floor hallway gallery, leading to the Dawes Studio Theater, offers an opportunity to display works by the center's educators and to interact with local organizations.<br /><br />The celebrations continue this summer. A June 2 fund-raising gala titled “The Big Event” features the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The Friday-evening “Starry Nights” music series begins June 22. And an artists' dialogue for the general public, featuring the 16 participating artists in the retrospective, takes place 5:30-7 p.m. July 12. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.wilson-center.com" target="_blank">www.wilson-center.com</a>.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />Lynden Sculpture Garden <p>2145 W. Brown Deer Road</p> <p>Second Anniversary Celebrations<br /></p> <ul> <li>“Gos Sa Mer: Santiago Cucullu + Ester Partegas”</li> </ul> <p>A collaborative effort between Cucullu and Partegas contrasts the Lynden's natural setting with industrial materials, uncovering connections between the environment and the steely sculptures. The exhibition continues through July 22.</p> <ul> <li>“Get Out and Paint! A Plein Air Day Celebration”</li> </ul> <p>Watercolor kits available for use on the garden's 40 acres will help visitors enjoy an afternoon of outdoor painting. Live music and other festivities add to the fun, as the Lynden celebrates its second anniversary noon-5 p.m. June 3. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.lyndensculpturegarden.org" target="_blank">www.lyndensculpturegarden.org</a>.</p> <p> </p>