Out & About

Bar on a Budget

Wolski’s

1836 N. Pulaski St.

414-276-8130

wolskis.com

On Monday, my Lakefront tapper costs me $3.50. On Tuesdays, MGD or Leinie’s bottles are $2.50. All tappers (a good selection) cost $3 on Thursdays. Good but not that good, so what—aside from bumper stickers and the difficult-to-find Pulaski Street—makes Wolski’s a destination? The bartender seems a nice enough guy who’ll take care of you. The regulars are interesting. It’s a classic dive bar, more than 100 years old (and it shows), a bit eccentric (“Bob Donovan for Mayor x93 signs) but essentially familiar. You can drink, chat, enjoy free popcorn, watch TV, play darts or pool, or read the paper and have a smoke on the outdoor patio. Nobody bothers you. (John Schneider)

Runners-up:

Landmark Lanes

Two Bucks

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

G-Daddy’s BBC

Bar for Quiet Conversation

Cocktail Lounge

Romantic Bar

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge

1579 S. Ninth St.

414-383-2620

bryantscocktaillounge.com

Easy jazz-pop by the great performers of the mid 20th century plays softly on the fine sound system. Otherwise, there’s nothing swanky here; it’s old-style, working-class elegance, cozy and dark. Like romance, bright light might kill the magic. “Do you mind if I choose something that you might like? x93 my kind waitress Jessica sweetly asked when I said I had no idea what to order. You need help with cocktails, I think—especially with more than 450 possibilities available, many of them native to the premises, and coming in all sorts of glasses, sometimes with umbrellas. Upstairs on weekends, the Velvet Lounge opens at 8 p.m., all bay windows, dim light and quiet—uniquely nostalgic. I love this place. (J.S.)

Runners-up Bar for Quiet Conversation:

Boone & Crockett

The Tin Widow

Runners-up Cocktail Lounge:

Lucky Joe’s Tiki Room

Kana Mojito Club

Runners-up Romantic Bar:

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Bar to be Seen In

Safe House

779 N. Front St.

414-271-2007

safe-house.com

Voters clearly had a sense of humor when naming the Safe House “Bar to Be Seen In. x93 This espionage-themed establishment prides itself on its little-known location and password-required admission. (Don’t worry. If you’re not in the know, you’ll just do something embarrassing for other patrons to watch on live camera feed before they let you in.) Once inside, enjoy lots of fun decorations, secret passageways, delicious cocktails and upscale casual dining. A magician-bartender is on hand Sunday through Thursday. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-up:

Hotel Foster

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Bartender

Tom Julio (The Tin Widow)

703 S. Second St.

414-412-6131

Tom Julio is a bit of a Milwaukee enigma. Everyone seems to know who he is, but actually sighting him can be another story—he’s a busy guy. His home base currently is the new Tin Widow (formerly Ten Bells) in Walker’s Point, where you’ll have the best chance of running into him. He’s regularly called out as one of the top bartenders in Milwaukee, including being a runner up in this same category in previous years. As a “tip x93 on Foursquare says, Julio has “the wisdom of a Buddha. x93 Buddha must have made some pretty awesome drinks. (Lacey Muszynski)

Runners-up:

Heather Klein (Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante)

Bill Orban (Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante)

Bloody Mary

Sobelman’s Pub and Grill

1900 W. St. Paul Ave.

414-931-1919

milwaukeesbestburgers.com

Call it a gimmick if you’d like, but Sobelman’s has revolutionized the way people think of Bloody Marys. The burger restaurant captured the Internet’s imagination in 2011 with its “Masterpiece, x93 a Bloody Mary crowned—along with a bouquet of celery, radish, pickle, pickled onion, cheese, sausage and shrimp—with a mini cheeseburger. In the wake of all the attention the restaurant garnered with that concoction, Sobleman’s has continued to double down with even more eccentric Bloody Marys, including “The Baconado, x93 a tower of bacon, and “The Chicken Fried Bloody Beast, x93 a mammoth mug of meat that could easily serve as a meal for two. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-up:

The Wicked Hop

Café Centraal

Red Dot

Rumor Upbeat Lounge

Brewery Tour (Micro Brewery)

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

lakefrontbrewery.com

Learn about the brewing process during a highly entertaining, hilarious, fun and interactive tour. You walk through several brewery rooms, with several stops for free samples. Take your picture next to the giant beer mug and end by singing the “Laverne & Shirley x93 song. The $7 cost includes four 6-ounce pours and a souvenir pint glass. (Danielle Stevens)

Runners-up:

Sprecher Brewing Company

Milwaukee Brewing Company

Comedy Club

ComedySportz

420 S. First St.

414-272-8888

comedysportzmilwaukee.com

Milwaukee’s comedy scene is as vibrant as it’s ever been right now, and that’s due in no small part to ComedySportz, which has long served as both a showcase and a training ground for some of the city’s funniest performers. While most comedy clubs cater to a drinking crowd, ComedySportz is family friendly, welcoming audiences of all ages. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Comedy Café

Underground Collaborative/Collective

Craft Beer Selection

Burnhearts

2599 S. Logan Ave.

414-294-0490

burnhearts.tumblr.com

A great beer list isn’t about size; it’s about character, and few local beer lists have more character than Burnhearts’. The Bay View tavern rotates its selection constantly, but you can always count on it to feature at least a few taps you haven’t seen anywhere else, with a particular emphasis on sours, cask ales, pitch-black stouts and rare, sometimes downright experimental offerings from regional Midwest breweries. Fittingly, the brews get heavier and darker in the winter, making this cozy tavern an ideal place to warm up with a glass of something extra strong. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

The Standard Tavern

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Dance Club

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

414-263-4555

mad-planet.net

For years Riverwest’s Mad Planet has won Best Dance Club honors primarily on the continued popularity of one long-running event, Friday night Retro Dance Party, but lately the club has expanded its dance lineup. In addition to its signature Friday gathering, Mad Planet has begun hosting semi-regular themed nights, which have pitted The Smiths against The Cure, Depeche Mode against New Order, and Prince against Michael Jackson. It’s a much cheaper, more colorful alternative to the more expensive dance clubs Downtown. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

LaCage

618 Live on Water

Happy Hour

Bar Louie

Multiple Locations

barlouie.com

Bar Louie’s Water Street location holds happy hour from 4 until 7 p.m., a bit later than most happy hours, making it the perfect meeting place for Downtown workers who aren’t able to play hooky. There are good deals on drafts, wine and flavored martinis, plus half-price appetizers and flatbread to soak up all those drinks. The happy hour specials also extend to the large corner patio, with couches, a fire pit and an outdoor bar so you don’t even have to step into the crowded interior. (L.M.)

Runners-up:

Bosley on Brady

Sabbatic

Hotel Lounge

Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

414-374-4766

theironhorsehotel.com

“Vintage modern x93 may sound like an oxymoron, but the Iron Horse Hotel’s bar finds a middle ground between those two aesthetics, with a striking décor of dark wood and rugged metal accents. The cocktail list strikes a similar balance between old and new, with a menu that unobtrusively updates old-man staples like Manhattans, Old Fashioneds and Captain Trumans. A beer list emphasizing Wisconsin brews and a menu of fresh, hearty bar food complete the experience. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Pfister Hotel

InterContinental Hotel

Import Beer Selection at a Bar

Café Hollander

Multiple Locations

cafehollander.com

Café Hollander has a top-notch selection of import beers, featuring many delicious Belgian ales. Browsing the 15-plus pages of the Bier Book will take a while, but it’s totally worth reviewing all of the options. Café Hollander boasts 24 draught beers and well over 100 in bottles. With so many choices, ranging from the refreshing Hoegaarden to the chewy Tripel Karmeliet, beer lovers will be in heaven. If you have trouble deciding on which to try, go for a “Bier Palette x93 which allows for a choice of four draught beers. Good luck in narrowing down your choices to four! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up:

Mo’s Irish Pub

Brocach Irish Pub

The Standard Tavern

The Irish Pub

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Irish Pub

Mo’s Irish Pub

Multiple locations

mosirishpub.com

All Irish pubs should have three things: a dark wood bar, plenty of Guinness and good hearty food. Mo’s Irish Pub has them all in spades. The bar is massive and worn, creating the perfect pub atmosphere against dark green walls. Grab a stool, order yourself a black and tan or a whiskey, and then decide whether you want a potato boxty, fish and chips or maybe some shepherd’s pie. Many nights, there’s live music, often until early in the morning. (L.M.)

Runners-up:

Brocach Irish Pub

The Irish Pub

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Jazz Club

The Jazz Estate

2423 N. Murray Ave.

414-964-9923

jazzestate.com

Milwaukee’s beleaguered jazz scene has suffered countless dispiriting losses over the last couple of decades, but thankfully it gets to keep the Jazz Estate. The club’s future was in jeopardy when its owners put it on the market last fall, until new management stepped up to save it. They’ve updated the bar’s cozy layout, expanded its liquor selection and introduced a new cocktail menu while retaining the club’s commitment to hosting live music most nights of the week, including many touring jazz artists on the weekend. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Caroline’s

Alley Cat Lounge at Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Karaoke Bar

Hamburger Mary’s

2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-988-9324

hamburgermarys.com

What separates Hamburger Mary’s weekend “MaryOke x93 from all the other karaoke nights around the city? Drag queens, for one. Every Friday and Saturday night after the Bay View burger restaurant’s drag shows it opens up the stage to regulars, who are encouraged to ham it up while doing their finest Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus interpretations. Not receiving the response you’d like when you sing show tunes at other karaoke nights? They’ll be greeted enthusiastically here. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Milwaukee Ale House

Up and Under Pub

LGBT Bar

LaCage

801 S. Second St.

414-383-8330

lacagemke.com

This perennial winner of the Best LGBT Bar award celebrated its 30th birthday last spring and continues to rock Milwaukee every night of the week. Although dancing is by far the primary attraction (be sure to check out the legendary cage!), LaCage offers myriad entertainments and specials. Visit on Monday for a two-for-one special on all drinks, Thursday for male dancer performances, “Transformation Friday x93 (first drink free between 10-11 p.m.) or Saturday for what the club calls “Gay Milwaukee’s Hottest Night. x93 (S.M.)

Runners-up:

Walker’s Pint

Hybrid Lounge

Live Music Venue

The Rave/Eagles Club

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-342-7283

therave.com

A multi-venue behemoth featuring a rock club, another rock club in the basement, a separate bar stage for smaller shows and, on the top level, a massive, historic ballroom, The Rave/Eagles Club books a sprawling lineup of alternative, metal, rap, pop and electronic concerts every month. You won’t find any tuxedoed ushers or red velvet seats here, but some shows were meant to be experienced on your feet. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Shank Hall

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

Red Rock Saloon

Margarita

La Fuente

Multiple Locations

ilovelafuente.com

One of Milwaukee’s great restaurant success stories, La Fuente was just one of a handful of Mexican restaurants when it opened its original location on Sixth Street, across from Conejito’s. La Fuente soon relocated a block away and over the years grew into the cavernous place it is today, with additional locations in Wauwatosa and Waukesha. Tacos, burritos and enchiladas rule the menu here, and what better to wash down the reasonably priced food than a good margarita. (Jeff Beutner)

Runners-up:

BelAir Cantina

Cempazuci

Martini

Elsa’s on the Park

833 N. Jefferson St.

414-765-0615

elsas.com

For 30 years, Elsa’s has occupied the same Downtown spot. Its classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables. A trio of mirrors hangs above the bar and the chairs and booths are black and comfortable; the high ceiling with track lighting points toward a back room in the deep recesses of the building. One feels welcome to stay—never rushed to make way for the next table of customers—and have that second martini alongside Milwaukee’s most elegant bar food. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up:

Splash Martini Bar

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Nightclub

618 Live on Water

618 N. Water St.

414-224-0618

618liveonwater.com

Though 618 Live on Water (sometimes also known as The Eight Nightclub) has suffered some bumps in the road in recent years, even losing its liquor license for a spell last fall, it remains Milwaukee’s only Downtown nightclub committed to hosting contemporary rap music. The club has booked some big names this year, including Atlanta rappers Young Scooter and Future. The venue also regularly hosts up-and-coming local rappers and R&B singers as well. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Oak Lounge

City Lounge

Rumor Upbeat Lounge

Open Mic Night

Up and Under Pub

1216 E. Brady St.

414-270-0029

theupandunderpub.com

A great open mic isn’t just a musician showcase; it’s also a social event. You’ll find plenty of mingling at the Up and Under Pub’s lively Monday night open jams, where seasoned singer-songwriters share drinks and stage time with up-and-comers looking to make a mark. Performers can either take the stage on their own or perform with the house band, Sleazebot, a Milwaukee ensemble specializing in rock and funk. Some advice for first-time performers: Arrive early to sign up, because many weeks the list fills up fast. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Miramar Theatre

Karma

Pool Hall

Landmark Lanes

2220 N. Farwell Ave.

414-278-8770

landmarklanes.com

The historic 87-year-old Landmark Lanes is a giant underground rec room full of amenities that’s been visited by figures such as Ray Allen, Gloria Steinem, Nora Jones and Mayor Tom Barrett, to name a few. This East Side retreat has an impressive beer selection, drink specials daily, a 16-lane bowling alley, darts and massive arcade area, though it’s best known for being Milwaukee’s premier pool hall, with multiple areas of well-spaced pool tables and tournaments held every Sunday night where competetors can play for cash and win raffle prizes. (Amanda Sullivan)

Runner-up:

Romine’s High Pockets

Rock Club

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Fourth St.

414-286-3663

pabsttheater.org

Since being adopted by the Pabst Theater Organization in the late ’00s, Turner Hall’s once-underused ballroom has become one of the city’s busiest venues, hosting all manner of concerts, comedy shows and special events. The space is remarkable not just for its size and history, but also its versatility. It can comfortably host an intimate cabaret show one night, then a packed-to-the-brim indie rock show or blowout dance party the next. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Mad Planet

Metal Grill

Sports Bar

Major Goolsby’s

340 W. Kilbourn Ave.

414-271-3414

majorgoolsbysfestivals.com

Major Goolsby’s has about a gazillion TVs and projectors, playing multiple events at once and ensuring the best viewing angles from all tables, which is a key factor in deciding which sports bar to hit up. Its location across from the U.S. Cellular Center and a block from the BMO Harris Bradley Center mean it’s a great place to stop in before a game. The menu is standard bar fare, but Goolsby’s claims to fame are crunchy battered wings and big flame-broiled cheeseburgers. (L.M.)

Runners-up:

Three Lions

Who’s on Third

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante

Strip Club

Silk Exotic

11400 W. Silver Spring Road

414-462-7455

silkmke.com

Most people go to bars in hopes of eventually seeing someone take their clothes off. There’s nothing like a strip club to ensure success and there’s no strip club like Silk Exotic. With frequent offers of free admission, the self-proclaimed “#1 Gentleman’s Club in the Midwest x93 should be of interest to the gentleman on a budget. Keep your hands to yourself and your eyes on the calendar: The club is frequently visited by stars of films that used to be housed in the back room of video stores. And, of course, Silk Exotic only admits those old enough to remember video stores. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-up:

Art’s Performing Center

Ricky’s on State

Wine Selection at a Bar

Pizza Man

2597 N. Downer Ave.

414-272-1745

pizzamanmke.com

After being gutted by a fire, the legendary East Side restaurant reopened in a new location last year and is set to open a new venue in Tosa. Meanwhile, Pizza Man continues to offer an extensive selection of wine, with bottles numbering in the hundreds, meriting the many awards of excellence Pizza Man has won from Wine Spectator magazine. If you’d rather drink beer with your pizza, they serve a good array of craft brews as well. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up:

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante