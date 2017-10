Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store

The Tool Shed

toolshedtoys.com

Runners-up:

Super Video & Variety

After Hours Lingerie & Gifts

Antique Store

Antiques on Second

antiquesonsecond.com

Runners-up:

Chattel Changers

Riverview Antique Market

Art Supply Store

Artist and Display

artistanddisplay.com

Runners-up:

Michaels

Blick Art Materials/Utrecht

Auto Dealership Domestic

Heiser Ford Lincoln

heiserford.com

Runners-up:

Ernie Von Schledorn

Schlossmann Dodge City of Milwaukee

Soerens Ford

Auto Dealership Import

Concours Motors

concoursmotors.com

Runners-up:

Boucher Auto Group

Reina International Auto

Auto Detailer

Prestige Auto Works

pawprestige.com

Runners-up:

Concours Motors

Metro Hand Car Wash & Detailing Centre

Soerens Ford

Auto Repair

Shorewood Auto Repair

Runners-up:

Matt’s Foreign Car Specialists

Soerens Ford

Carisma

Adams Auto Body Shop

Chase Avenue Repairs

Bike Shop

Wheel & Sprocket

wheelandsprocket.com

Runners-up:

Ben’s Cycle & Fitness

Emerys

Bookstore

Barnes & Noble

barnesandnoble.com

Runners-up:

Boswell Book Company

The Little Read Book

Downtown Books

Woodland Pattern Book Center

Boutique Clothing

Luci Boutique

luciboutique.com

Runners-up:

Faye’s

SHOP

Camping Equipment

Gander Mountain

gandermountain.com

Runners-up:

Sherpers

Erehwon Mountain Outfitter

Clothing—Children’s

Kohl’s Department Store

kohls.com

Runners-up:

Little Monsters

Boston Store Clearance Center

Crazy 8

Florence Eiseman Children’s Clothing Design

Just Between Friends

Macy’s

Toys“R x93Us

Clothing—Men’s

Kohl’s Department Store

kohls.com

Runners-up:

Harleys

Macy’s

Squire Fine Men’s Apparel

Clothing—Women’s

T.J. Maxx

tjmaxx.tjx.com

Runners-up:

H&M

Macy’s

ReThreads

Dressbarn

Urban Outfitters

Lane Bryant

Talbots

Torrid

Salamander

Comic Book Store

Collector’s Edge Comics

collectorsedgecomics.com

Runners-up:

Lost World of Wonders

The Turning Page

Eye Wear

Wisconsin Vision

wisconsinvision.com

Runners-up:

Metro Eye

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

Innovative Optique

Fair Trade Store

Trader Joe’s

traderjoes.com

Runners-up:

Outpost Natural Foods

Whole Foods

Fair Trade for All

Four Corners of the World

Flower Shop

Sendik’s Food Market

sendiks.com

Runners-up:

Locker’s Flowers

Urban Sense

Furniture

BiltRite Furniture

biltritefurniture.com

Runners-up:

Colder’s Furniture and Appliance

Bachman Furniture Gallery

Garden Center

Milaeger’s

milaegers.com

Runners-up:

Minor’s Garden Center

Bayside Garden Center

Gift Shop

The Gift Shoppe

thegiftshoppe.net

Runners-up:

Sparrow Collective

Fischberger’s Variety

The Waxwing

Head Shop

Atomic Glass

atomicglass.net

Runners-up:

Knuckleheads

Pipe Dreams

Jewelry Store

Bangles & Bags

feelfabulousforless.com

Runners-up:

Kesslers Diamonds

Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers

Lise & Kato’s

Robert Haack Diamonds

Shaw’s Jewelers

Magpie Jewelry & Metals Studio

Motorcycle Dealership

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson

milwaukeeharley.com

Runners-up:

Hal’s Harley-Davidson

Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson

Motorcycle Repair Shop

Hal’s Harley-Davidson

halshd.com

Runners-up:

House of Harley-Davidson

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson

The Shop

Musical Instrument Store

Cascio Interstate Music SuperStore

interstatemusic.com

Runners-up:

Brass Bell Music Store

Guitar Center

New Retail Store

Nordstrom Rack

shop.nordstrom.com

Runners-up:

Roots Underground Outfitters

Our Daily Salt

Pet Store

Pet Supplies Plus

petsuppliesplus.com

Runners-up:

Bark N’ Scratch Outpost

Hounds Around Town

Record Store

The Exclusive Company

exclusivecompany.com

Runners-up:

Rush-Mor Records

Record Head

Shoe Store

Stan’s Fit for Your Feet

stansfootwear.com

Runners-up:

Goldi

Shoo

Tobacco Shop

Knuckleheads

knuckleheadstobacco.com

Runners-up:

Uhle Tobacco Company

Pipe Dreams

Vintage/Thrift Store

St. Vincent de Paul

svdpusa.org

Runners-up:

ReThreads

Retique

Value Village

Dragonfly

Luv Unlimited