Medical

2014 Best of Milwaukee Winners

by

Acupuncturist

 

Jonathan Ferris (INVIVO)

invivowellness.com

 

Runners-up:

Acupuncture by Alana (Alana Pollack Hammer)

Goodyear Chiropractic Health Center

 

Aesthetician

 

Emma at Neroli Salon & Spa, Bayshore

nerolispa.com

 

Runners-up:

Annie at the Establishment

Jamie Salvo at Signature Salon and Spa

 

Chiropractor

 

Monica Maroney (Shorewood Family Chiropractic)

shorewoodfamilychiro.com

 

Runners-up:

Betty Lou “Betsy x93 Delich (Chiropractic Company)

Nicole Knapp (Knapp Chiropractic and Wellness Center)

 

Cosmetic Dentist

 

Kory Wegner (Modern Touch Dental)

moderntouch.com

 

Runners-up:

Zachary Rosen (Dental Arts Associates)

Supriya Shetty (Integrative Dental Solutions)

 

Cosmetic Surgeon

 

John LoGiudice (Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin)       

doctors.froedtert.com

 

Runners-up:

Michelle Bonness (Bonness MD Cosmetic Surgery)

Anthony Krausen (Skin Center of Wisconsin)

Alex Colque (Milwaukee Plastic Surgeon)

Andrew Campbell (Campbell Facial Plastic Surgery)

                                                                                                             

Dentist

 

Zachary Rosen (Dental Arts Associates)

drrichardrosen.com

 

Runners-up:

Stephanie Murphy (Family & Cosmetic Dentistry)

Michael DeWan (DeWan Dental Wellness)

David Paris (David Paris Dentistry)

Lynn Lepak-McSorley

Susan Chmiel

Dennis Abere

 

Dermatologist

 

William LeFeber (Aurora Advanced Healthcare)

ah.com

 

Runners-up:

Debra Scarlett (Madison Medical)

Bradley Straka (Affiliated Dermatologists)

 

Eye Doctor

 

Amy Jankowski (Metro Eye)

metroeye.biz

 

Runners-up:

Michael Darnieder (Milwaukee Eye & Cataract Clinic)

Aaron Holtebeck (Medical Eye Associates)

 

Gynecologist

 

Allison Ring (Columbia St. Mary’s)

columbia-stmarys.org

 

Runner-up:

Matthew Lee (Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare)

 

Hospital

 

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

froedtert.com

 

Runners-up:

Columbia St. Mary’s

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

 

Lasik Surgeon

 

Steven Koenig (Medical College of Wisconsin)

lasikmcw.com

 

Runners-up:

Aaron Holtebeck (Medical Eye Associates)

Gerald Clarke (OptiVision Eyecare)

 

Physical Therapist

 

Maurice Dumit (INVIVO)

invivowellness.com

 

Runners-up:

Francisco Rivera (Marquette Sports Rehabilitation Clinic)

Rick Wagner (Body Renovation)

 

Primary Care Doctor

 

Claudia Koch (Columbia St. Mary’s Bay View Family Health Center)

columbia-stmarys.org

 

Runners-up:

Tiffany Mullen (Aurora Advanced Healthcare)

Mark Rhyner (Columbia St. Mary’s Airport Medical Clinic)

Daniel Nordin (Aurora Health Care)

John Ostergaard (ProHealth Care)

 

Walk-in Clinic

 

Aurora Urgent Care Center

aurorahealthcare.org

 

Runners-up:

Columbia St. Mary’s Urgent & Emergency Care Center

Watertown Plank Road Walk-in Clinic