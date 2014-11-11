Real Estate

2014 Best of Milwaukee Winners

by

Home Builder

Bielinski Homes

bielinski.com

 

Runners-up:

Kings Way Homes

Build Milwaukee Cooperative

Miracle HomeBuilders

Timber Creek/PortGreenHomes.com

 

Real Estate Agency

Shorewest Realtors

shorewest.com

 

Runners-up:

First Weber Group Realtors

Kapital Real Estate

Jarvis Reality

 

Real Estate Agent

Nancy B. Meeks (Shorewest Realtors)

nancybmeeks.shorewest.com

 

Runners-up:

Andrew Kaplan (Kapital Real Estate)

Katie Falk (Coldwell Banker)

JoAnn Vetter (Coldwell Banker)

Michael Lu (Powers Realty Group)

 

Suburban Apartment Complex

Bayshore Place

livingatbayshore.com

 

Runners-up:

Central Park Apartments

Centennial Park

Clayton Park Townhomes

Appleton Place Apartments

                              

Urban Apartments

Historic Fifth Ward Lofts

historicfifthwardlofts.com

 

Runners-up:

1910 on Water Apartments

North End Apartments

 

Urban Condos

Water Street Lofts

 

Runners-up:

Bay View Terrace

Glendale Lakes

 