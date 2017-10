× Expand Iron Horse Hotel

Services Rendered

Animal Welfare Organization

Milwaukee Humane Society

wihumane.org

Runners-up:

Elmbrook Humane Society

MADACC

Bank

North Shore Bank

northshorebank.com

Runners-up:

PNC Bank

Great Midwest Bank

TCF Bank

Body Piercing

Atomic Tattoos & Piercing

atomictattoos.com

Runners-up:

Avant-Garde

Cutthroat Tattoo

Boutique Hotel

Iron Horse Hotel

theironhorsehotel.com

Runners-up:

Hotel Metro

Ambassador Hotel

Cab Company

Lyft

lyft.com

Runners-up:

Yellow Cab Co-op

American United

Caterer

Beans & Barley

beansandbarley.com

Runners-up:

Dr. Dawg

Antigua

Credit Union

Educators Credit Union

ecu.com

Runners-up:

UW Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

Doggy Day Care

Central Bark Doggy Day Care

centralbarkusa.com

Runners-up:

Bay View Bark

Playtime Doggy Day Care

Dog Tired Daycare and Boarding

Dry Cleaner

Natural Cleaners

naturalcleaners.com

Runners-up:

Capitol West Cleaners

Uniprice Cleaners

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan

U.S. Bank

usbank.com

Runners-up:

PNC Bank

Johnson Bank

Summit Credit Union

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage

Educators Credit Union

ecu.com

Runners-up:

Great Midwest Bank

Johnson Bank

Summit Credit Union

Financial Institution for Opening an Account

Educators Credit Union

ecu.com

Runners-up:

UW Credit Union

PNC Bank

Great Midwest Bank

Summit Credit Union

Hair Stylist—Men’s

Groom For Men

groomformen.com

Runners-up:

CJ Clippers Barber Shop

Beauty

Hair Stylist—Women’s

The Establishment

establishmentwi.com

Runners-up:

Salon Orlin

Beauty

Indulge Studios

Hotel Rooms

Iron Horse Hotel

theironhorsehotel.com

Runners-up:

Pfister Hotel

Hotel Metro

Ambassador Hotel

Lawyer—Bankruptcy

Miller & Miller

millermillerlaw.com

Runners-up:

D’Angelo & Jones

Joseph Ryan

Lawyer—Criminal Defense

D’Angelo & Jones

dangelojones.com

Runners-up:

Craig Mastantuono

Ann Jacobs

Scott Anderson

Lawyer—Divorce

D’Angelo & Jones

dangelojones.com

Runners-up:

Alison Krueger

Bruce Peckerman

Sandra Ruffalo

Lawyer—Personal Injury

Hupy and Abraham

hupy.com

Runners-up:

Gruber Law Offices

Robert Habush

Patrick Dunphy

Massage Therapist

Healium Massage and Wellness

healiummassage.com

Runners-up:

Karen Keene (INVIVO)

Goodyear Chiropractic Health Center

John Schaefer (INVIVO)

P.J. Rockwell

Nail Technician

Tina @ Blush

blushmilwaukee.com

Runners-up:

Brandy @ Polished Nail Bar

Dawn @ Let’s Talk Nails

Brittany Watruba

Jamie @ About Face

Csilla @ Nail Specialties

Spa

Aveda

aveda.com

Runners-up:

Azana Salon and Spa

INVIVO

Well Spa

Tattoo Parlor

Brew City Tattoo

brewcitytattoo.com

Runners-up:

Cutthroat Tattoo

Serenity Ink Tattoos and Body Piercings

Veterinarian

Shorewood Animal Hospital

shorewoodanimalhospital.com

Runners-up:

Small Animal Hospital

Silver Spring Animal Wellness Center

The Cat Doctor

Tom Tenorio

Yoga

Milwaukee Yoga Center

yogacenter.cc

Runners-up:

INVIVO

Tosa Yoga Center

Core Essence Yoga