2017 Komen Race for the Cure w/Acoustic Blu (8am)
Milwaukee Lakefront (600 N. Harbor Drive) 600 N. Harbor Drive , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8am
Acoustic Blu Band entertains participants of the 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event at the Milwaukee Lakefront!
Join us to cheer on participants and listen to acoustic blues, folk and pop music near the finish line! (exact location TBD)
https://www.facebook.com/events/324935151311391/?active_tab=about
Price: Free!
Live Music/Performance