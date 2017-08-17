Event time: Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m

MILWAUKEE FAMILIES COME TOGETHER TO END

LIFE-THREATENING GENETIC KIDNEY DISEASE

Milwaukee Walk for PKD raises money to treat and cure polycystic kidney disease (PKD).

This year, Carla Bock of Pewaukee and her daughter, Samantha will join thousands nationwide to come together and walk in support of those affected by polycystic kidney disease (PKD). PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic kidney diseases. It affects millions in America and worldwide, who are in urgent need of treatment and a cure. It is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure.

The 2017 Milwaukee Walk for PKD is planned for September 10 at Bayshore Mall with PKD patients, their families, friends and members of the PKD medical community fundraising and walking together to unite to fight and end PKD. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m.

PKD runs through families, and Carla has known she has the disease since she was a freshman in high school. Her twin brother and a sister also have the disease, but a younger brother does not. Luckily, Samantha doesn’t have PKD either.

Carla is fortunate. In June, she received a new kidney from her cousin, Kayla. That means she will not have to face dialysis and ultimately, a kidney transplant to survive. Right now, these are the only ways to treat PKD. But new drugs and treatments are on the horizon. Why does Carla continue the fight for a cure? “For me, the PKD Milwaukee Chapter has become a close-knit group of friends. We're all united in the belief that a treatment for PKD is coming soon. Our efforts can and will make a difference for our families, friends and everyone who has this devastating disease. x93

The annual Walk for PKD is the signature fundraising and public awareness event for the PKD Foundation and is the largest gathering of PKD patients, family, friends and supporters; more than 11,000 strong. The Walk for PKD is hosted in more than 50 cities nationwide. Since 2000, the Walk for PKD has raised nearly $24 million. This year, 100% of the money raised will go to fund research to find treatments and a cure.

Last year the Milwaukee Chapter exceeded their fundraising goal by 60% and was nationally nominated for Outstanding Walk of 2016.

Register for the Milwaukee Walk for PKD at walkforpkd.org/milwaukee.