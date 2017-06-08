27th Annual UWP Arts & Crafts Festival

Event time: 10am-3pm

Join us Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 27th annual University of Wisconsin-Parkside Summer Arts & Crafts Festival. Proceeds from this popular event benefit UW-Parkside Music Department scholarships.

Parkside becomes a colorful marketplace with more than 200 artisans from throughout the Midwest offering unique handmade pieces. Items at this year’s festival include jewelry, yard art, ceramics, photos, soaps, knit/quilting, and prepackaged foodstuff including dips and Sherwood fudge! Raffle tickets to win items from many distinguished artisan crafters will be available for $1 each.

Admission is free to the Arts & Crafts Festival grounds on the UW-Parkside campus. Music will be performed throughout the day, and food will refreshments will be available. Join us and enjoy a day with amazing arts and crafts.

The UW-Parkside campus is located at 900 Wood Road in Somers. Free parking is available in Lot A near the Student Center, and Lots B and C west of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Free shuttle service will be available from all UW-Parkside parking lots to the Festival site. For more information call 262-595-2581.