2nd Annual Project Terroir Beer Festival and Street Party

District 14 Brewery & Pub 2273 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: noon-7pm

Sponsored by Malteurop. All participating breweries will produce a beer from a specific, identical ingredient list with the intent of making a unique beer. Hops and grain are all specific variety and quantity scaled per brewing system size. Technique, water, yeast and bacteria are all variable. Patrons may purchase a tasting card to sample all the Terroir beers or purchase individual beers.  There will be live music at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. This event is free to attend.

