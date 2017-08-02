3 Redneck Tenors: Down Home Laughs, Big City Music

Event time: 2:00 - 4:00 pm & 7:30 - 9:30 pm

High culture at its most hilarious! The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the tenor genre – their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall – down home laughs with big city music! A Branson favorite, these boys have seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh 'til we double over. Since finding success on America's Got Talent, the 3 Redneck Tenors have been delighting audiences worldwide with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs and music ranging from Gospel, to Country, to Broadway, Pop, and Classical. This show is 100 proof fun!

Price: TICKETS $32 · $28 Student w/ID $16/$14