3rd Coast Blues: Andrew Koenig Band w/Benny Rickun (4pm)
The Tonic Tavern 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 4-7pm
The first Sunday of every month, Tonic welcomes Third Coast Blues Collective to the stage for our Sunday matinée series! Third Coast Blues Collective is a loosely-affiliated group of musicians bound by friendship, mutual respect, and a love of blues and roots music.
Price: no cover
Live Music/Performance