48th Annual Grecian Fest
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Event time: Fri 4 to 10pm Sat and Sun noon to 10pm
With the fresh smell of spring air, along comes the appetizing aroma of tender lamb on the spit, gyro, souvlaki and the all-popular rotisserie chicken at Sts. Constantine & Helen’s Grecian Fest!
Authentic Greek food, sweets, Greek music and traditional Greek dancing by the “Dorians x93.
*Parking is available at our neighborhood BMO Harris (Friday after 5:30pm and Saturday after 12 noon, please) and Wauwatosa City Hall parking lots. Please respect our neighborhood.
Price: Free Admision