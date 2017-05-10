48th Annual Grecian Fest

Event time: Fri 4 to 10pm Sat and Sun noon to 10pm

With the fresh smell of spring air, along comes the appetizing aroma of tender lamb on the spit, gyro, souvlaki and the all-popular rotisserie chicken at Sts. Constantine & Helen’s Grecian Fest!

Authentic Greek food, sweets, Greek music and traditional Greek dancing by the “Dorians x93.

*Parking is available at our neighborhood BMO Harris (Friday after 5:30pm and Saturday after 12 noon, please) and Wauwatosa City Hall parking lots. Please respect our neighborhood.

Price: Free Admision