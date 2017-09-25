4th Annual Bear Hunt
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7pm
IT'S BEAR HUNTING SEASON!
Join us for the 4th Annual Bear Hunt, with a FREE Pig Roast at halftime!
$3 Miller Lite Pints, $6 Miller Lite Personal Pitchers and FREE Touchdown Jell-O shots.
Green Bay v Chicago Bears kicking off at 7:25PM!
The Three Lions Pub offers:
- Over 10 TVs
- A full functioning wrap around bar
- A game room with pool, darts & Golden Tee
- Room for large groups
- Delicious pub fare, a great beer selection, and a fun atmosphere
Price: FREE
Info
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map