4th Annual Bear Hunt

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7pm

IT'S BEAR HUNTING SEASON! 

Join us for the 4th Annual Bear Hunt, with a FREE Pig Roast at halftime! 

$3 Miller Lite Pints, $6 Miller Lite Personal Pitchers and FREE Touchdown Jell-O shots.

Green Bay v Chicago Bears kicking off at 7:25PM!

The Three Lions Pub offers: 

- Over 10 TVs

- A full functioning wrap around bar

- A game room with pool, darts & Golden Tee 

- Room for large groups 

- Delicious pub fare, a great beer selection, and a fun atmosphere

Price: FREE

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
