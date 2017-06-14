Event time: 6pm

Benefits the Capuchin Community Services’ St. Ben’s Community Meal Program

On Friday June 23rd at 6:00 PM, the Five O’Clock Steakhouse at 2416 W. State St. in Milwaukee will host their 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner to benefit Capuchin Community Services’ St. Ben’s Community Meal program at 1015 N. 9th St.

This $70 per plate event is a 4-course all-inclusive dinner with each course including a beer pairing from both Lakefront & Sprecher Breweries. Jim Klisch from Lakefront Brewery and Randy Sprecher and Don Wambach from Sprecher Brewery will be on hand to give a detailed description of each beer as it is paired with each course. Seating is limited, and this event sells out quickly. There will also be a silent auction with items on everyone’s wish list.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse is a true destination dining experience that embodies the traditional Midwest supper club. Historically, your evening began with cocktails, progressed to the dining room, with salads, warm bread and relish tray; continued to a fine, festive dinner and ended with entertainment. Five O’Clock Steakhouse is one of the city of Milwaukee’s longest running restaurants celebrating their 71st year on State St.

Capuchin Community Services administers the St. Ben’s Community Meal at 1015 N. 9th St. Their friars and partners in ministry serve the poor, the hungry, the homeless. St. Ben’s Community Meal serves a hot, homemade dinner six nights a week, Sunday to Friday, 5:15 – 6:30 pm. Over 100,000 meals are served each year. All are welcome and are considered family in a community that shares a warm, safe environment.

For more information: Colleen Crane - ccrane@thecapuchins.org

Gary Rosenberg – 414-431-0815 - myinhouseagcy@gmail.com