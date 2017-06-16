4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner

Google Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00

Five O'Clock Steakhouse 2416 W. State St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: Friday 6pm-8pm

Four-course dinner with beer pairings from Lakefront & Sprecher breweries, plus live music.  $70 Per Person all inclusive.  Hosted by Jim Klisch of Lakefront Brewery, and Randy Sprecher and Don Wambach of Sprecher Brewery.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit Capuchin Community Services – House of Peace and St. Ben’s Community Meal, providing more than 2,000 meals each week to Milwaukee residents in need plus a host of support services for the working poor. 

Call 414.342.3553 to reserve your spot today. 

Visit www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com for more information and details 

Price: $70.00 per plate (Tax & Gratuity Included)

Info
Five O'Clock Steakhouse 2416 W. State St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events
4143423553
Google Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner - 2017-06-23 00:00:00