4th Annual Milwaukee Legends Beer Dinner

Event time: Friday 6pm-8pm

Four-course dinner with beer pairings from Lakefront & Sprecher breweries, plus live music. $70 Per Person all inclusive. Hosted by Jim Klisch of Lakefront Brewery, and Randy Sprecher and Don Wambach of Sprecher Brewery. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Capuchin Community Services – House of Peace and St. Ben’s Community Meal, providing more than 2,000 meals each week to Milwaukee residents in need plus a host of support services for the working poor.

Call 414.342.3553 to reserve your spot today.

Visit www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com for more information and details

Price: $70.00 per plate (Tax & Gratuity Included)