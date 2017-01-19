Leading into the season of romance, the 5th annual In Celebration of Chocolate celebrates a communal love of chocolate in the days following Valentine’s Day on February 17-19. Highlighted events include interactive cooking sessions with Executive Pastry Chef Josh Johnson, The Chocolate & Wine Dinner, educational chocolate pairing sessions led by Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates Head Chocolatier Anette Righi DeFendi, the Sugar High evening soiree at Kohler Design Center and a gathering of complimentary samples and tastings throughout the resort.

The entire weekend is a celebration of handmade KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates and the recently released KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates Dark Chocolate Brandy. The Kohler Dark Chocolate Brandy – naturally infused with Kohler’s blend of chocolate – is the company’s first craft spirit. Topping things off is the opportunity for guests to taste signature and new creations from KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates including the Caffé & Cream dual-layered chocolate creation with rich and creamy flavorings of tiramisu.