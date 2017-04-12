5th birthday celebration and party

Event time: 6pm

Splash Studio, Milwaukee’s Third Ward painting bar, will celebrate its 5th Birthday Celebration with a blowout party and open house on Friday, April 21st in conjunction with Gallery Night.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Attendees will be treated to birthday cake and a brand new gallery exhibition featuring original work by local Milwaukee artists. The show, entitled Flora and Fauna , features artwork aimed at welcoming spring into the Third Ward.