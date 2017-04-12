5th birthday celebration and party
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6pm
Splash Studio, Milwaukee’s Third Ward painting bar, will celebrate its 5th Birthday Celebration with a blowout party and open house on Friday, April 21st in conjunction with Gallery Night.
The celebration is free and open to the public. Attendees will be treated to birthday cake and a brand new gallery exhibition featuring original work by local Milwaukee artists. The show, entitled Flora and Fauna , features artwork aimed at welcoming spring into the Third Ward.
Two Milwaukee-themed “Glow Project x93 black light painting sessions are also available for an exclusive discount price of $10/person (normally $35/person) on April 21. Neon Ave , which depicts the fluorescent orange sunburst sculpture “The Calling x93 and the Milwaukee Art Museum, will run from 6pm-8pm. Glow Dome , highlighting the Mitchell Park Domes and a bevy of colorful plants, will take place from 9pm-11pm. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at www.splashmilwaukee.com.