7th Annual Historic Mitchell Street Sun Fair

Event time: June 2nd: 4 pm to 10 pm, Opening Ceremony at 5:30 pm June 3rd: 12 pm to 10 pm June 4th: 12 pm to 9 pm

Get down to Historic Mitchell Street for the 7th Annual Sun Fair, Milwaukee Southside's Largest Street Carnival!

No matter whether it's Rain or Shine, Historic Mitchell Street will be bursting with activity from South 7th Street to South 4th Street. Check out the many unique shops on Historic Mitchell Street while also enjoying special event rides, games, ethnic cuisine, a beer tent and other street venders

Schedule

Website: mitchellstreet.com