One of our favorite events of the year is the annual Pig Roast on the lawn at Lake Park Bistro! Enjoy pork on the spit and a variety of delicious sides served buffet style on the beautiful lawn outside Lake Park Bistro on Sunday, August 27.

We'll set up tables and chairs outside in the park!

Picnic Offerings:

Green Salad and Market Vegetables

Roasted Pig

Potato Salad

Corn On The Cob

Cookies, Brownies, Lemon Bars

Sangria, Wine, Beer, and Cocktails will be available for sale outside.