'80s Eccentrica dance party

Event time: 9pm - 2:30am

Join us for an examination of the stranger and more eccentric side of the 80s, with us providing the eccentastic visuals for you to watch while you dance to some of the 80s most unique musical offerings!

We won't just be spinning Thriller or Papa Don't Preach all night, we're gonna get weird. Like Klaus Nomi weird. Like Thomas Dolby weird. It's gonna be pretty radical.

You can even dress the part! Get some zubaz or some blue bockers or some neon grid sunglasses! Dress like a robot, arrive in your track suit and headband and breakdance the night away, whatever floats your goat! Jam on it!

No Cover - Doors @ 9pm!

Price: No Cover!