Aaron Lee Tasjan w/J-Council

Event time: 8pm

Aaron Lee Tasjan

+ special guest J-Council

Friday, April 14 • Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“This is a MUST SEE $10 Buck show! Here’s a list of shiny things Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Silver Tears brings to mind:

The snowball rolling down a mountain in that movie theme song “The Windmills of Your Mind. x93 The ice in Harry Nilsson’s glass in the middle of a bender with John Lennon. Bob Dylan’s mirror shades. The beat-up body of Bukka White’s National guitar. Iggy Pop in his silver pants. The light through the Reseda mall skylights where Tom Petty rides an escalator, singing “Free Fallin.’ x93 The key to the glove-box heart Michael Stipe sings about in R.E.M.’s “Star Me Kitten. x93 The Academy Awards show spotlight under which Elliott Smith awkwardly stands. Holiday lights plugged into the wall, illuminating half the dive-bar stages in Nashville. – Ann Powers/NPR"