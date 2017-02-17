Acacia Theatre Company presents: "The Best of Enemies"

Event time: March 17-26. Fri., March 17th at 7:30 pm; Sat. March 18th at 7:30 pm; Sun., March 19th at 3 pm; Thurs., March 23rd at 7:30 pm; Fri., March 24th at 7:30 pm; Sat., March 25th at 4 pm; Sun., March 26th at 3 pm.

Acacia Theatre presents “The Best of Enemies, x93 the true story of an unlikely friendship between a black civil rights activist, Ann Atwater, and a member of the Ku Klux Klan, C. P. Ellis. Based on "The Best of Enemies" by Osha Gray Davidson, this adaptation by Mark St. Germain (“Freud’s Last Session x93) dramatizes the relationship of Atwater and Ellis, which developed during meetings about the desegregation of the Durham, North Carolina, schools in 1971. “Best of Enemies x93 centers on two strong characters determined to overcome obstacles, least of which are each other’s prejudices.

The production is directed by Erin Nicole Eggers and stars husband and wife Ryan Schaufler and Lori Woodall as Ellis and Atwater. Also featured are Elaine Wyler and Derrion Brown. A chorus completes the cast.

For “Best of Enemies, x93 one member of the Milwaukee community who is personally or professionally involved with racial reconciliation will be part of the cast talkback after each performance.

Note: Due to the subject matter of the show, there will be some racist language.

The performances will be given in Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive in Mequon, Wis.

Price: The single ticket prices for the season are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, full-time students, and full-time clergy. More information is available by calling (414) 744-5995 or visiting www.acaciatheatre.com.