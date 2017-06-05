Event time: 8pm

On Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m., acclaimed Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Folk Alley calls Keen “a legend of outlaw country music … a masterful storyteller. x93

Robert Earl Keen, a Houston native, has never worn his Texas heart on his sleeve, but he's long been regarded as one of the Lone Star State’s finest singer-songwriters. From his humble beginnings on the Texas folk scene to his college friendship with Lyle Lovett (the pair wrote songs together at Texas A&M), Keen has blazed a peer-, critic-, and fan-lauded trail that’s earned him pioneer and living-legend status in the Americana music world. And three decades after the release of his debut album—with eighteen other records to his name and thousands of shows under his belt—Keen remains as committed as ever to his songwriting craft.

Price: Robert Earl Keen will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Tickets for the concert range from $28 to $65. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.