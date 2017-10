×

The Acoustic Blu Duo debuts at Timmer's Resort in West Bend!

Come out for the fish fry and other amazing food, drinks, and acoustic music!

www.timmersresort.net/





https://www.facebook.com/events/1276700875789319/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22page_id_source%22%3A142372195963451%2C%22action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22main_list%22%2C%22extra_data%22%3A%22%7B%5C%22page_id%5C%22%3A142372195963451%2C%5C%22tour_id%5C%22%3Anull%7D%22%7D]%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D