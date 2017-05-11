Event time: 8pm

ADAM GREUEL (OF HORSESHOES & HAND GRENADES) & SARAH VOS

Thu Jun 15 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

Traveling around the country in two different Americana bands, Adam & Sarah occasionally get the chance to come together and share their songs with one another and those that make it out to the show. Their natural chemistry leads to an organic flow, soaring harmony, and vibrant musicality. As their travels lead them to new places and people, songs tend to come out of the woodwork that reflect their musical and personal journeys into the ins and outs of the American landscape. Adam and Sarah will share the tales of their travels, their odyssey, and their journey into the dark of night and the light of day.

$10 advance tickets available here --

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/adamgreuelsarahvos/

Price: $10