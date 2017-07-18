Ain't No Thang, But A Chicken Wang-80s & 90s R&B Dance Party #2

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 10pm

We are back for more wings and classic R&B! Join DJs Old Man Malcolm, Don Black and Tarik for an evening of chicken wings and 80s and 90s R&B. There might be even some classic house as well.

There will be free chicken wings (while supplies last) and other surprises. FREE!!! Plus some surprises

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
