Ain't No Thang, But A Chicken Wang-80s & 90s R&B Dance Party #2
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 10pm
We are back for more wings and classic R&B! Join DJs Old Man Malcolm, Don Black and Tarik for an evening of chicken wings and 80s and 90s R&B. There might be even some classic house as well.
There will be free chicken wings (while supplies last) and other surprises. FREE!!! Plus some surprises
DJs & Karaoke