"All In: Shorewood Girls Cross Country" Photographs by Lois Bielefeld

Event time: July 20-Oct. 22. HOURS Wednesday - Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Opening Reception

Thursday July 20th, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

With a panel discussion with Lois Bielefeld, Sarah Kopplin (coach), Shorewood Girl's XC alumni, Alison Reinhoffer and current student, Morgan Lock. Moderated by Deb Brehmer, Portrait Society Gallery at 7:00 p.m.

There is no cost for admission to the opening courtesy of Park Bank

Though Bielefeld is known for her portraiture, this new series takes that interest a step further. Here, she documents her daughter’s high school cross country team over a full season of workouts, races, team-building activities, and camping trips. The series reveals a roller coaster of emotions and physical ordeals that tells a captivating story of growth and accomplishment, while also helping us revisit our past lives as teenagers navigating the landscape of friendship, group dynamics, and team sports.

The team’s coach and mentor, Sarah Kopplin, has contributed her writings and thoughts surrounding a philosophical approach to coaching and team sports that puts individual goals and development above winning. She’s also nurtured a culture of inclusivity and encouragement that reveals a progressive attitude sometimes elusive in the sports world. Bielefeld captures all this in her series, nimbly walking a line between art and sports photography.

Lois Bielefeld's work appears courtesy of Portrait Society Gallery.

Price: ADMISSION $7 Adults $5 Seniors (62+), Military and students Free for Members and children 12 and under Self guided tour maps are included with price of admission