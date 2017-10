×

In 1943 and 1945, “Fireflies, x93 a Czech children’s musical, was performed at the Terezin concentration camp outside of Prague by children doomed by the Nazi regime. Almost seventy-five years later dance historian and choreographer Judith Brin Ingber recreated the performance at the Czeck Slovak Sokol Center in Saint Paul, Minneapolis, with local children.

Brin Ingber’s presentation, complete with historical photos, movie clips, live performance, and audience participation is a compelling illustration of the enduring power of the arts, and the strength of the human spirit.