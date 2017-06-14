Event time: 7pm Fri, 2pm and 7pm Sat, 2pm Sun

A memorable tribute to the legendary singer, “Always…Patsy Cline x93 captures the of power music, memories, and friendship at the Racine Theatre Guild from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23.

Based on the true story of Louise Seger, a Texas housewife, who meets and befriends her idol, Patsy Cline, the musical is filled with down home humor and honky-tonk style. Featuring 27 of Patsy’s classic hits including, “Crazy, x93 “I Fall to Pieces, x93 “Sweet Dreams, x93 and “Walkin’ After Midnight, x93 Louise reminisces about her friendship with the country star. Last performed at RTG in 2003, “Always...Patsy Cline x93 is an intimate look at Patsy the singer and friend.

“Always…Patsy Cline x93 is sponsored by WRJN and 92.1 The Shore and makes its limited run:

· Friday, July 14 – 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, July 15 – 2 p.m.

· Saturday, July 15 – 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, July 16 – 2 p.m.

· Friday, July 21 – 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, July 22 – 2 p.m.

· Saturday, July 22 – 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, July 23 – 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/always-patsy-cline/, or stop by the Box Office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Price: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students