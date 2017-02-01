Event time: 7-11pm

The Chicagoland band WICYC (Walking In Circles Yet Climbing) will play a free “back by popular demand x93 show at the Port Washington American Legion Hall on Friday, February 17th from 7pm- 11pm.

Winning second place at the “Penny Road Pub x93 battle of the bands, WICYC’s unique sound of Progressive/Funk/Fusion with a splash of Soul and Reggae appeals to a wide cross-section of music lovers.

WICYC has performed at such well known venues as the “Elbo Room x93 in Chicago, the “Even-Flow x93 in Geneva, and the “Home Bar’ in Arlington Heights.

Their latest release “Wailin x93 is available on Soundcloud.com.

Follow WICYC on Facebook! https//m.facebook.com/wicyc/