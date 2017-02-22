The Andrew Koenig Band & Bill Camplin Band

Event time: 8pm

THE ANDREW KOENIG BAND AND THE BILL CAMPLIN BAND

Fri Mar 17 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10

The Bill Camplin Band plays first at 8:00pm!

Andrew Koenig has been active in the Milwaukee music scene for a decade playing with Thriftones, Jesse Walker’s Hitch, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble as well as other notable groups. Voted Best Guitar Player in the 2016 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Reader’s Choice Awards, Andrew’s guitar and vocal skills are front and center in The Andrew Koenig Band. Featuring an original and cunning take on blues, country, and roots music backed by Wisconsin music veterans harmonica ace Benny Rickun, drummer Bob “Hot Dog x93 Mueller, and bassist Kurt Koenig.

Bill Camplin is arguably the father of the Wisconsin folk scene as well as mentor to scores of young singer/songwriter artists coming up through the ranks. Artists such as Peter Mulvey, Willy Porter, Paul Cebar and others call Bill’s live music club Cafe Carpe, located in Ft Atkinson, WI, home. Bill has an extensive discography spanning past 40 years with several new releases in the works for the year ahead.

This year marks the 43 anniversary of the making of his landmark album CardBoard Box bringing together the original musicians for a handful of live performances in conjunction with a new live album called Reunion.

The band was (and is): Bill Camplin (songs, guitar, vocals) Bob Mueller (drums) an original member of “Woodbine x93 has spent part of his ensuing years playing with Jim Liban, Steve Cohen and others. Jamie Sheldon (bass) continues to perform with a band in the Boston area noted for their homage to Steely Dan. Robert Knetzger (steel guitar, dobro) now in Seattle, continues to play with various country and blues bands in the Northwest. Jason Klagstad (guitars, vocals) has been an integral part of the Milwaukee music scene and has played on many occasions with Bill over the past 40 years.

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/andrewkoenigbillcamplin/

Price: $10