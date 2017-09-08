Event time: 8pm

“Ms. Olsen knows the secret of pop that hits home: Within the form, keep an unruly heart. x93 — The New York Times

“The third studio album by Olsen is the St. Louis-born artist’s proverbial great leap forward, confirming her as not only a powerful singer but a writer more thanm willing to play with genre, mood and words to achieve her particular brand of convergence. x93 — Los Angeles Times

After a completely sold-out US tour earlier this year, plus selling out her largest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse last week, Angel Olsen continues to ride the wave of her acclaimed album, My Woman, out now on Jagjaguwar. The Angel Olsen six-piece band is comprised of Olsen (vocals, guitar, keys), Emily Elhaj (bass), Joshua Jaeger (drums), Heather McEnHre (vocals, keys), Luke Norton (guitar) and Paul Sukeena (guitar).