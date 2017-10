×

Season Tickets are ON SALE NOW! Get them at 20% off for the month of February! Limited time only for $48. Original price $60.

Entertainment line up for the dates are currently not available, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this amazing deal!

Enjoy the upbeat music, the beautiful lake view and delicious food from the numerous dining options on site.

The doors to the Racine Zoo open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

4 nights of awesome music:

July 12th

July 26th

August 9th

August 23rd

Season tickets make a great gift!

Tickets





www.racinezoo.com